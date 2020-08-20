Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCEXF opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Evolution Mining has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19.

About Evolution Mining

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited, a gold mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold and nickel deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Carosue Dam operations located to the north-east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and Thunderbox operations located in the Yandal and the Agnew-Wiluna belts in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

