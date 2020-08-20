National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NXPGF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Express Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

National Express Group stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. National Express Group has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

