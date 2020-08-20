Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Restaurant Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:RSTGF opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.35.

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Group (RSTGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.