Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “
Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company.
Restaurant Group Company Profile
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.
See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Group (RSTGF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.