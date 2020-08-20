Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Publicis Groupe has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services worldwide. The company offers creative solutions, including advertising, interactive communications and digital marketing, direct marketing and customer relationship management, sales promotion and point-of-sale marketing, public relations, corporate and financial communications, and events communication services.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Publicis Groupe (PUBGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.