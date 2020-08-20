PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Get PSP Swiss Property alerts:

PSPSF opened at $112.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.31. PSP Swiss Property has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $153.06.

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for PSP Swiss Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSP Swiss Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.