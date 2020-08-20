Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given “Buy” Rating at Baader Bank

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Baader Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Lanxess to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lanxess presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of LNXSF stock opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.12. Lanxess has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $71.08.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)

