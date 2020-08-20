Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) Price Target Increased to $7.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pure Gold Mining from $3.80 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pure Gold Mining from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of Pure Gold Mining stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. Pure Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $5.36.

Orla Mining Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Camino Rojo project that consists of eight concessions covering approximately 160,000 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema gold project located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

