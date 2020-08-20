Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group cut shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets downgraded Sampo Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup cut Sampo Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of Sampo Oyj stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday.

Metso Oyj, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

