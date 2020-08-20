National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $64.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $54.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from $58.50 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Securities cut National Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.17. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $56.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 17.56%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.509 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

