Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Scotiabank

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LWSCF. CIBC cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWSCF opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $15.01.

