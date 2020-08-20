Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Scotiabank

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LWSCF. CIBC cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWSCF opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $15.01.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

See Also: Hedge Funds

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF)

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Daito Trust Construction Upgraded to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets
Daito Trust Construction Upgraded to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets
Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR to Neutral
Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR to Neutral
Pernod Ricard Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley
Pernod Ricard Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley
Eastmain Resources’ Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Laurentian
Eastmain Resources’ Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Laurentian


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report