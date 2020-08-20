Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $5.75 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGDPF. Laurentian reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS MGDPF opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

