Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Given Buy Rating at Laurentian

Laurentian reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MGDPF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of MGDPF stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

