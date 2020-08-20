Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

KSFTF opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

About Kingfisher

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a software and Internet service company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Software; Cloud Services; and Office Software and Services and Others. The Entertainment Software segment engages in the research and development of games; and provision of online games, mobile games, and casual game services.

