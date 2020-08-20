Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

KSFTF opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.14.

About Kingfisher

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a software and Internet service company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Software; Cloud Services; and Office Software and Services and Others. The Entertainment Software segment engages in the research and development of games; and provision of online games, mobile games, and casual game services.

Read More: Balanced Fund

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
CATHAY PAC AIRW/S Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Daito Trust Construction Upgraded to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets
Daito Trust Construction Upgraded to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets
Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR to Neutral
Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR to Neutral
Pernod Ricard Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley
Pernod Ricard Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley
Eastmain Resources’ Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Laurentian
Eastmain Resources’ Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Laurentian


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report