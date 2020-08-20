Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
KSFTF opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.14.
About Kingfisher
Read More: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.