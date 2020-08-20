RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. RECKITT BENCKIS/S’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

About RECKITT BENCKIS/S

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

