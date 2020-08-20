Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SAGKF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stagecoach Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stagecoach Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.25.

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

SAGKF stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. Stagecoach Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.