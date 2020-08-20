Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SAGKF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stagecoach Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stagecoach Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.25.

SAGKF stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. Stagecoach Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

