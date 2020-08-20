LSV Asset Management Sells 47,343 Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 47,343 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.55% of Hurco Companies worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 30.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 299,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 32.6% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 371,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after acquiring an additional 91,284 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Shares of HURC stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.76. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $39.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.13 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 4.33%.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.