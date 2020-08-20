Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) by 21.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 776,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214,433 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Briggs & Stratton were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Briggs & Stratton by 190.2% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Briggs & Stratton by 55.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Briggs & Stratton in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Briggs & Stratton by 21.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,561,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 272,385 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Briggs & Stratton by 30.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGG stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $33.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.58. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

BGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

