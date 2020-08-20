LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,897 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.07% of First Merchants worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth about $10,332,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,196,000 after buying an additional 114,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 74,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,563,000 after buying an additional 55,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

FRME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James cut First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Merchants from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

FRME opened at $25.40 on Thursday. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

LSV Asset Management Sells 47,343 Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc.
LSV Asset Management Sells 47,343 Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc.
Briggs & Stratton Co. Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management
Briggs & Stratton Co. Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management
5,800 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc Bought by LSV Asset Management
5,800 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc Bought by LSV Asset Management
LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in First Merchants Co.
LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in First Merchants Co.
LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc
LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc
LSV Asset Management Purchases 26,000 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc.
LSV Asset Management Purchases 26,000 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report