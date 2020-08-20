LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,897 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.07% of First Merchants worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth about $10,332,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,196,000 after buying an additional 114,975 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 74,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Merchants by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,563,000 after buying an additional 55,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

FRME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James cut First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Merchants from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

FRME opened at $25.40 on Thursday. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

