LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 550,142 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($6.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.06) by ($1.55). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.30%.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

