LSV Asset Management Purchases 26,000 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.24% of The Hackett Group worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,873 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $390.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $52.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.10%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

