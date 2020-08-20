LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.40% of Tupperware Brands worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 165.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 564,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 351,891 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 21.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 410,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 72,453 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 37.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 103,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 107.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 832,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 431,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TUP opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.73 million, a PE ratio of -83.29 and a beta of 3.65. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $16.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $397.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sidoti started coverage on Tupperware Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

