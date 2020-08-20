LSV Asset Management Increases Position in Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,591 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.90% of Op Bancorp worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Op Bancorp by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 600.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 151,046 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 15.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Op Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Op Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 19,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OPBK stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. Op Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Op Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

In other news, Director Myung Park sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $129,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 162,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,053.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Choi bought 9,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $58,837.39. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,490 shares of company stock worth $134,466.

Op Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

