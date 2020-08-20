LSV Asset Management Has $931,000 Holdings in Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Pro-Dex were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pro-Dex by 10,800.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. 12.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Pro-Dex stock opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.18. Pro-Dex Inc has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.64.

Pro-Dex Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

