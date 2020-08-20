Curt Begle Sells 10,000 Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Stock

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Curt Begle also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 3rd, Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $514,100.00.

NYSE:BERY opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. Berry Global Group Inc has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $54.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,727 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 80.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 60,911 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 277.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,029,000 after buying an additional 43,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,606,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,880,000 after buying an additional 42,667 shares during the last quarter.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

