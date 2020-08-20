Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Director Purchases $501,150.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Director Richard A. Noll acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Black Diamond Therapeutics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Black Diamond Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,144,000. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $10,484,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

