Langley Steinert Sells 24,011 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $646,376.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,607,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $1,453,600.90.

On Monday, August 10th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $686,714.60.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $734,706.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Langley Steinert sold 77,955 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $2,371,391.10.

On Monday, August 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $715,738.10.

On Friday, July 24th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $600,034.89.

On Monday, July 27th, Langley Steinert sold 46,267 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $1,165,928.40.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $295,947.90.

On Monday, July 20th, Langley Steinert sold 16,377 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $405,658.29.

On Friday, July 17th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $291,025.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CarGurus Inc has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARG. Citigroup downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

