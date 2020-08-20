Jay Stein Sells 5,090,000 Shares of Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) Stock

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) Chairman Jay Stein sold 5,090,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total transaction of $610,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,249,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jay Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Jay Stein sold 8,091,940 shares of Stein Mart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $1,456,549.20.

SMRT opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. Stein Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $7.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07.

Stein Mart (NASDAQ:SMRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Stein Mart had a negative return on equity of 378.31% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stein Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMRT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stein Mart by 376.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 605,899 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stein Mart by 2,052.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 245,426 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stein Mart in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stein Mart by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Stein Mart Company Profile

Stein Mart, Inc a specialty off-price retailer, offers designer and name-brand fashion apparels, home décor merchandise, accessories, and shoes at everyday discount prices in the Unites States. The company's stores also provide merchandise locator services; a preferred customer program; co-branded and private label credit card programs; and electronic gift cards.

