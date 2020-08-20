Jeffrey Theiler Sells 27,200 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $492,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 73.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 299.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 88,257 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,639,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

