Don Hawk Sells 15,000 Shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $595,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,494,110.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Don Hawk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TechTarget alerts:

On Monday, July 13th, Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $472,650.00.

On Thursday, June 11th, Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $441,750.00.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $39.39 on Thursday. TechTarget Inc has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.91, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.97.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in TechTarget in the second quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.