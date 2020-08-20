Michael Johnson Purchases 150,000 Shares of Flux Power Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Stock

Flux Power Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Director Michael Johnson acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00.

Shares of FLUX stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08. Flux Power Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $26.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications.

