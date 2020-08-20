Michael Johnson Purchases 150,000 Shares of Flux Power Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Stock

Flux Power Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Director Michael Johnson acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00.
Shares of FLUX stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08. Flux Power Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $26.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.78.
Flux Power Company Profile
Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.