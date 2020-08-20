Steve Finch Sells 27,749 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 27,749 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.95, for a total transaction of C$553,592.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,969.30.
Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$19.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 162.41, a quick ratio of 92.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.21. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.11. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of C$12.58 and a 12-month high of C$27.78.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.25%.
Manulife Financial Company Profile
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.
