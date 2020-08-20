Steve Finch Sells 27,749 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 27,749 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.95, for a total transaction of C$553,592.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,969.30.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$19.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 162.41, a quick ratio of 92.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.21. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.11. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of C$12.58 and a 12-month high of C$27.78.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.25%.

MFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.50.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.