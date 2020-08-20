Thomas M. Rohrs Sells 17,378 Shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 17,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $533,852.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 181,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,578,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ICHR stock opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $668.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 2.56. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $221.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ichor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 2,740.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Ichor by 20.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ichor by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 23.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICHR. DA Davidson raised shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

