Robert Daino Sells 169,850 Shares of Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) Stock

Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) COO Robert Daino sold 169,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $490,866.50.

ACRGF stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Acreage Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACRGF. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Acreage from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Acreage from $7.00 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Acreage in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Acreage Holdings, Inc engages in owning and operating cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S. with respect to the number of states with cannabis related licenses. It focuses on the cultivation, processing, and distribution operations. The company was founded by Kevin P. Murphy on July 12, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

