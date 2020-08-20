Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) Given New C$1.70 Price Target at Laurentian

Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) had its target price trimmed by Laurentian from C$2.00 to C$1.70 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADZN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial set a C$1.65 price target on shares of Adventus Zinc and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Adventus Zinc from C$1.70 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Adventus Zinc from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $70.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.93. Adventus Zinc has a 12 month low of C$0.52 and a 12 month high of C$1.60.

Adventus Zinc Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

