Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark boosted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$5.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$3.80 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.43.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

