Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AFX. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €96.13 ($113.09).

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at €91.65 ($107.82) on Wednesday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a fifty-two week high of €122.10 ($143.65). The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion and a PE ratio of 49.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is €90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

