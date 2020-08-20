Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €51.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €53.75 ($63.24).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €50.74 ($59.69) on Wednesday. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 12-month high of €72.17 ($84.91). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €50.22 and a 200-day moving average of €50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

