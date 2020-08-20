Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) Given a €15.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HHFA has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.83 ($22.16).

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik stock opened at €16.82 ($19.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 1 year low of €9.68 ($11.39) and a 1 year high of €25.38 ($29.86). The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.03.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Analyst Recommendations for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

LSV Asset Management Sells 47,343 Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc.
LSV Asset Management Sells 47,343 Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc.
Briggs & Stratton Co. Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management
Briggs & Stratton Co. Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management
5,800 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc Bought by LSV Asset Management
5,800 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc Bought by LSV Asset Management
LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in First Merchants Co.
LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in First Merchants Co.
LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc
LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc
LSV Asset Management Purchases 26,000 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc.
LSV Asset Management Purchases 26,000 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report