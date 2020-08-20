Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) Given a €15.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HHFA has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.83 ($22.16).

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik alerts:

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik stock opened at €16.82 ($19.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 1 year low of €9.68 ($11.39) and a 1 year high of €25.38 ($29.86). The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.03.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.