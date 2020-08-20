HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €40.93 ($48.16).

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA stock opened at €39.46 ($46.42) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.63, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.61. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a one year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a one year high of €50.85 ($59.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 13.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is €38.36 and its 200 day moving average is €35.39.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

