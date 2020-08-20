Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €5.80 Price Target at Independent Research

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Independent Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €5.33 ($6.26).

ETR LEO opened at €6.35 ($7.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. Leoni has a twelve month low of €5.20 ($6.11) and a twelve month high of €13.96 ($16.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €7.20 and a 200 day moving average of €7.61.

Leoni Company Profile

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Featured Article: Call Option

Analyst Recommendations for Leoni (ETR:LEO)

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

LSV Asset Management Sells 47,343 Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc.
LSV Asset Management Sells 47,343 Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc.
Briggs & Stratton Co. Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management
Briggs & Stratton Co. Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management
5,800 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc Bought by LSV Asset Management
5,800 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc Bought by LSV Asset Management
LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in First Merchants Co.
LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in First Merchants Co.
LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc
LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc
LSV Asset Management Purchases 26,000 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc.
LSV Asset Management Purchases 26,000 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report