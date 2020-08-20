Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €5.80 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €5.33 ($6.26).

ETR LEO opened at €6.35 ($7.46) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. Leoni has a twelve month low of €5.20 ($6.11) and a twelve month high of €13.96 ($16.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €7.20 and a 200 day moving average of €7.61.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

