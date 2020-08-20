Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €41.00 by Independent Research

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €41.00 ($48.24) price target by research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on 1COV. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.91 ($45.77).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €39.64 ($46.64) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. Covestro has a 12 month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12 month high of €48.18 ($56.68). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €35.44 and a 200-day moving average of €33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.70.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

