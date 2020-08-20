GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €37.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €37.00 ($43.53) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on G1A. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.44 ($32.29).

G1A stock opened at €30.58 ($35.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a fifty-two week high of €33.70 ($39.65). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €30.79 and a 200-day moving average of €25.62.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

