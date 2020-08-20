Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.80 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €6.80 ($8.00) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 21.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.59 ($8.92).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €8.70 ($10.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a 1-year high of €17.95 ($21.12). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.75.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

