Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.80 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €6.80 ($8.00) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 21.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.59 ($8.92).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €8.70 ($10.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a 1-year high of €17.95 ($21.12). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.75.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

