Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €224.87 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been given a €224.87 ($264.55) target price by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €257.00 ($302.35) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €184.00 ($216.47) price objective on shares of Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €216.72 ($254.96).

LIN opened at €208.80 ($245.65) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €205.25 and a 200-day moving average of €182.67. The company has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.36. Linde has a 1-year low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 1-year high of €216.00 ($254.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

