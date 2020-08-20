Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) to Hold

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

