Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited researches, develops, produces and sells biopharmaceutical products for the medical treatment of ophthalmia, as well as modernized Chinese medicine and chemical medicine for the treatment of hepatitis. Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sino Biopharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS SBMFF opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells Chinese medicines and chemical medicines in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates in Modernized Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others segments. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Runzhong dispersible tablets, Tianqingganmei injections, Tianqingganping enteric capsules, Tianding tablets, Mingzheng capsules, and Ganlixin injections and capsules; and cardio-cerebral medicines comprising Kaishi injections, Yilunping and Tuotuo tablets, Tianqingning injections, and Beraprost Sodium tablets; and oncology medicines consisting of Zhiruo, Saiweijian, Tianqingyitai, and Qingweike injections, as well as Shoufu and Yinishu tablets, and Gelike capsules.

