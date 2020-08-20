Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €192.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €192.00 ($225.88) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €153.14 ($180.17).

Shares of SAE opened at €159.40 ($187.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -108.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is €129.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €82.62. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €28.30 ($33.29) and a fifty-two week high of €147.20 ($173.18). The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

LSV Asset Management Sells 47,343 Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc.
LSV Asset Management Sells 47,343 Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc.
Briggs & Stratton Co. Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management
Briggs & Stratton Co. Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management
5,800 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc Bought by LSV Asset Management
5,800 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc Bought by LSV Asset Management
LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in First Merchants Co.
LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in First Merchants Co.
LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc
LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc
LSV Asset Management Purchases 26,000 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc.
LSV Asset Management Purchases 26,000 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report