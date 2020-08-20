Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €192.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €192.00 ($225.88) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €153.14 ($180.17).

Shares of SAE opened at €159.40 ($187.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -108.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is €129.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €82.62. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €28.30 ($33.29) and a fifty-two week high of €147.20 ($173.18). The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

