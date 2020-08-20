Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €96.00 Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €96.00 ($112.94) price target from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €92.08 ($108.33).

Shares of RHM opened at €78.36 ($92.19) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €79.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €76.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -675.52. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 52 week high of €118.60 ($139.53).

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

