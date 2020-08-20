Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 195.34% and a negative return on equity of 68.95%. Research analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.00% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of patients with various cancers. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers.

