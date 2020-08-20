Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

SITM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sitime from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sitime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sitime from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sitime from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Sitime from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sitime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $67.43 on Thursday. Sitime has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $69.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -107.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sitime will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Megachips sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $80,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $79,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,510,378 shares of company stock valued at $80,319,550 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sitime in the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sitime by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sitime by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

